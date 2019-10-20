Water main break forces temporary closure of a popular Oahu attraction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break forced the temporary closure of one of the state’s most popular visitor attraction Saturday.
The Diamond Head State Monument was closed for about seven hours as crews worked to fix the broken water line, forcing park officials to turn away more than a thousand visitors and local hikers.
“My friends were in town and I really wanted to do this hike and we drove 45 minutes to get here and now we can’t do it,” said Hayley Sommer of Ewa Beach.
Around 1 p.m., crews were able to fix the water main break and reopen the entrance gate, minus the big crowds that you see on a typical weekend.
“I was actually shocked when I was parking over there and there was no cars," said Paula Vu of Kaimuki.
The monument will operate at its regular hours Sunday.
