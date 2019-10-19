Trade winds backing off a little to begin the new week

Trade wind weather conditions are expected well into next week, with only some fluctuations in wind speeds as systems pass to the north. A weakening cold front will sink southward but not reach the state, but will cause the trades to back off slightly Sunday and Monday before picking up speed again Tuesday. Another weakening front passing to the north will again weaken the trades. Otherwise, passing clouds and showers will affect windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings through the next seven days. We’ll also have some patchy high clouds over the state through Tuesday, which could make for some nice sunrises and sunsets.