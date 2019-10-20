Red Raiders and Bulldogs advance to OIA title games

Red Raiders and Bulldogs advance to OIA title games
Kahuku advances to OIA Open Division title game following win over Farrington (Source: ScoringLive)
By Kainoa Carlson | October 20, 2019 at 12:08 AM HST - Updated October 20 at 12:12 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The #4 Kahuku Red Raiders steamrolled the #5 Campbell Sabers to advance to next week’s OIA Open Division Championship following a 46-0 win.

The Red Raiders will take on #3 Mililani Trojans for the OIA Open championship.

The Kaimuki Bulldogs also earned a spot in the OIA Division II title game with a 33-17 win over Kaiser.

Here’s a look at how other teams from around the state fared in week 12 of the prep football season.

#4 Kahuku (7-3-0) 46

Campbell (5-5-0) 0

Kaimuki (9-2-0) 33

Kaiser (9-2-0) 17

Roosevelt (9-1-0) 57

Waialua (5-6-0) 23

#7 Lahainaluna (8-1-0) 41

King Kekaulike (3-6-0) 3

KS-Hawaii (8-3-0) 29

Kohala (2-6-0) 0

#6 Hilo (10-0-0) 51

Kealakehe (6-4-0) 0

Pahoa (0-8-0) 50

Kau (3-4-0) 56

#12 Kapaa (6-1-0) 31

Waimea (3-4-0) 19

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.