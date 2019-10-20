Red Raiders and Bulldogs advance to OIA title games

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The #4 Kahuku Red Raiders steamrolled the #5 Campbell Sabers to advance to next week’s OIA Open Division Championship following a 46-0 win.
The Red Raiders will take on #3 Mililani Trojans for the OIA Open championship.
The Kaimuki Bulldogs also earned a spot in the OIA Division II title game with a 33-17 win over Kaiser.
Here’s a look at how other teams from around the state fared in week 12 of the prep football season.
#4 Kahuku (7-3-0) 46
Campbell (5-5-0) 0
Kaimuki (9-2-0) 33
Kaiser (9-2-0) 17
Roosevelt (9-1-0) 57
Waialua (5-6-0) 23
#7 Lahainaluna (8-1-0) 41
King Kekaulike (3-6-0) 3
KS-Hawaii (8-3-0) 29
Kohala (2-6-0) 0
#6 Hilo (10-0-0) 51
Kealakehe (6-4-0) 0
Pahoa (0-8-0) 50
Kau (3-4-0) 56
#12 Kapaa (6-1-0) 31
Waimea (3-4-0) 19
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.