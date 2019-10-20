Stabbing near Kapahulu library leaves a man in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon near the Waikiki-Kapahulu library. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
According to EMS officials, the 45-year-old man was stabbed in the lower half of his body.
The call came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday and police and EMS rushed to the scene.
Police on scene say the victim was stabbed in the leg with a knife by a 58-year-old suspect. Police believe the two involved are homeless.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was detained by police. A second degree attempted murder case has been opened.
The area’s neighborhood board received many reports from residents concerned about the homeless problem in the community.
“We’ve gotten many reports from residents in the area who have basically reported a whole range of impacts of people camping out and illegal drug use and trash piling up and the whole regimen of impacts in that area,” said Richard Figliuzzi, chair of the Saint Louis Heights-Diamond Head-Kapahulu neighborhood board.
Figliuzzi says the neighborhood board remains committed to helping homeless individuals through outreach, as well as addressing the neighborhood’s concerns.
They’re asking people to call 9-1-1 to report any emergencies, or to seek help from the appropriate agencies.
The board plans to take up the issue at their November meeting.
