Plea deal offered to TMT opponents arrested for blocking Mauna Kea access

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Dozens of Thirty Meter Telescope opponents who were arrested at Mauna Kea in July were offered plea deals.
According to the Star Advertiser, each would pay a $100 fine. That’s in place of spending up to 30 days in jail and paying a heftier $1,000 fine if they were convicted.
Kupuna, or elders, were among those arrested on obstruction charges for blocking access to the summit of Mauna Kea.
It’s unclear how many of the self-proclaimed protectors of the mountain plan to accept the deal.
For those who refuse, trials are scheduled for December, but are likely to continue into next year.
