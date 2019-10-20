Man arrested in connection to Aloha Tower Marketplace arson case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was arrested Friday morning for setting his own car on fire and damaging Aloha Tower Marketplace property, according the Honolulu Police Department.
Police said, a witness observed 31-year-old Sherman Tillman sitting in the driver’s seat of his car pouring liquid from a gasoline can into the backseat.
Tillman then allegedly ignited a lighter and threw it into the backseat, starting a car fire and damaging Aloha Tower Marketplace property belonging to Hawaii Pacific University.
Tillman fled on foot, but was located by patrol officers, identified by the witness, and arrested without incident.
He was arrested for arson, but released pending investigation.
