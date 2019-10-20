Judge upholds fines for illegal lava tour company on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A judge this week upheld fines for Hookupu Fish Company and two of its operators.
The Board of Land and Natural Resources fined the illegal lava tour company saying it repeatedly ran tours from the Pohoiki Boat Ramp without a permit.
The state said the business then instituted a “membership scheme,” which made it seem like they were taking members of the company instead of actual customers.
In all, the company will now pay fines totaling $48,500.
