Honolulu’s most colorful celebration of love, equality shows its pride in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu pride colored the streets of Waikiki rainbow Saturday as thousands came out to celebrate love and equality.
The annual parade is the highlight of Oahu’s pride month, which takes place throughout October.
Riding high on floats, trolleys and of course on foot, hundreds participated in the parade, including the Hawaii News Now team.
“I thought it was exceptionally well done. Very tasteful, a lot of color, a lot of good spirit. Smiling the whole way though. It was a great parade,” parade-goer Sharon Tobin of Waialua said.
It began at Magic Island at 11 a.m. and proceeded through Waikiki to finish at Kapiolani park, where a festival was held.
“I loved it. This is actually my first pride parade that I went to so I was a little skeptical about it, even me, but I’m really pleased that I came,” Xena Mang said.
Pride celebrates equality throughout the LGBTQ community. This year’s parade featured a contingent commemorating the beginning of the modern LGBTQ rights movement — the Stonewall uprising in New York
This story may be updated.
