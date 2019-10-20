Flood advisory dropped for Oahu after heavy rain eases up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The flood advisory that was posted for portions of Oahu until 3:30 p.m. has been canceled.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said at 12:34 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Waialua, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
By 1:45 p.m., the heaviest of rains subsided and the advisory was dropped.
The heavy showers developed due to an area of increased moisture moving over Oahu and Kauai, along with lighter winds that have allowed for developing clouds and pop-up showers.
Additional showers may occur throughout the day.
