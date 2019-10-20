First lady Amano-Ige hopes new program will increase childhood literacy on Molokai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -First lady Dawn Amano-Ige just the launched the “Ohana readers” pilot program on Moloka’i.
It’s an early literacy program aimed at promoting reading aloud as a family.
Keiki four years old or younger will get one free “Imagination Library” book for free each month in the mail. The program operates through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library along with various state agencies and leaders.
The Moloka’i library will also offer additional programs to promote early childhood literacy.
“Research shows that children are ready to learn in their earliest years, and this program provides no-cost opportunities for learning from birth through age four. ʻOhana Readers encourages family read-aloud time, an activity that increases the vocabulary and language skills of our children and contributes to their growing knowledge of the world,” said Amano-Ige.
Families who want to register for the Ohana Readers program should contact Caroline Adolpho, Moloka‘i administrator at (808) 567-9050, or email caroline.adolpho@hawaii.edu.
Amano-Ige hopes the program will expand to other locations across the state.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.