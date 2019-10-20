Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa suffers ankle injury in game against Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (HawaiiNewsNow) -Alabama Quarterback and Heisman favorite Tua Tagovailoa suffered what head coach Nick Saban described as a high-ankle sprain after being sacked in Saturday’s game against Tennessee.
Saban told ESPN that he expects the St. Louis alum to be out for “a week or two.”
Tagovailoa threw for 155 yards before his injury. He was seen leaving Bryant-Denny Stadium with a slight limp.
He is scheduled to get an MRI Sunday morning, but Saban told ESPN that he’ll likely sit out of next week’s home game against Arkansas.
Tagovailoa has a history of ankle injuries. In December, he underwent surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain on his left ankle. Saban says that his injury Saturday appears to be on his right ankle.
Despite Tagovailoa leaving the game, the Crimson Tide rolled to victory with a final score of 35-13.
