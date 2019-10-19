UH stays perfect in the Big West with 2-0 Victory over UC Riverside

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s soccer team continues to make history this season.
Friday, the Wahine improved to 3-0 in the Big West Conference with a 2-0 road win at UC Riverside. Heading into the game, the Rainbow Wahine (5-6-1, 3-0) had previously never started the road portion of their Big West schedule with a win, entering with a 0-7 record.
Freshmen forward Kelci Sumida and midfielder Eliza Ammendolia tallied goals for the 'Bows in the victory.
UH came out early in the first half dictating the pace of the game out-shooting UCR 4-1 in the first 45 minutes of action.
The match remained tied at 0-0 at the break, until senior defender Elena Palacios sent a ball into the box that found Sumida for the first goal of the evening in the 58th minute.
The goal tied Sumida with Kayla Ryan for the team lead in goals with three.
In the 88th minute freshman midfielder Eliza Ammendolia netted the first goal of her career in the 88th minute off of an assist from sophomore forward Daelenn Tokunaga.
Senior goalkeeper Alexia Mata continued her lockdown defense in between the posts recording her fifth shutout of the season, tying her with Amanda Delgado from CSUN with the conference lead.
Mata’s 69 saves, and .821 save percentage continues to lead the Big West Conference.
UH will head to Big West front-runner Cal State Fullerton (10-2-2, 3-0-1) for a clash on Sunday at 2 p.m. HT.
The 'Bows will be looking to snap an eight-match losing streak against the Titans. The winner will hold sole possession of first place in the conference standings.
