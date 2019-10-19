That’s not a speed bump: Driver runs over snake in Hilo (and it’s still alive)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State agricultural inspectors are deploying snake traps and conducting searches in Hilo after a small non-venomous ball python was run over on a side road.
Incredibly, the snake appears to be in good condition.
The state Agriculture Department didn’t say exactly where the snake was found, but said it was near Old Airport Road.
Officials said a woman was driving with her grandson about 8:45 p.m. when she ran over the animal. They initially thought it was dead, but a state inspector determined it was very much alive.
The tan and brown snake measures about 3 feet long and weighs 2 pounds.
Ball pythons can grow to be about 6 feet long.
It’s not clear where the snake came from, but it is drawing concern. In June 2018, county workers found a ball python near the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill.
Snakes are illegal to transport and possess in Hawaii.
They have no natural predators in Hawaii and pose a serious threat to Hawaii’s ecosystems.
Ball pythons are common in the pet trade and are native to Sub-Saharan Africa. They are constrictors that subdue prey by coiling around it, causing death by suffocation.
Anyone who has an illegal animal in Hawaii can turn it in under the state’s amnesty program.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.