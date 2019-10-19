No. 22 Wahine sweep UC Riverside

The Wahine had three players record double-digit kills as middle blocker Amber Igiede led the way recording a match-high 11 kills. The freshman hit .714 for the game, with just one error in 14 attacks. It marked the fourth time this season that Igiede has led the 'Bows in kills. She also was in on three blocks and marked the fourth time that she has recorded double-digit kills in a match.