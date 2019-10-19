No. 22 Wahine sweep UC Riverside

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 22 University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team (14-3, 5-2 Big West) swept UC Riverside (5-13, 1-6 Big West), 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Wahine had three players record double-digit kills as middle blocker Amber Igiede led the way recording a match-high 11 kills. The freshman hit .714 for the game, with just one error in 14 attacks. It marked the fourth time this season that Igiede has led the 'Bows in kills. She also was in on three blocks and marked the fourth time that she has recorded double-digit kills in a match.
UH out-blocked UC Riverside led by junior middle blocker Skyler Williams.
Williams notched a match high seven blocks while senior captain Norene Iosia tallied her seventh-straight double-double with 17 assists and a season-and match-high 19 digs in the match that took just a little under 90 minutes to complete.
Friday night’s match was Dig Pink night in recognition of breast cancer awareness.
The Rainbow Wahine will have a day off before their next conference match against UC Davis on Sunday, Oct. 20.
During Sunday’s match UH will be celebrating the Stan Sheriff Center’s 25th Anniversary.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.