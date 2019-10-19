Moanalua and Leilehua punch tickets to OIA Division I title game

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The OIA playoffs have arrived, and Friday night’s slate of games featured teams fighting to keep their post-season dreams alive.
#8 Leilehua fought off a gritty Waipahu Marauder team 13-7 in a defensive battle in Wahiawa.
In Salt Lake the #7 Moanalua Menehune overcame a slow start to put away the Kailua Surfriders 21-7 to secure their place in the OIA Division I title game.
The #3 Mililani Trojans made easy work of their match-up with the Farrington Governors, 31-7 and will await the winner of Kahuku and Campbell in Saturday night’s other Open Division OIA semi-final.
Here’s a look at other games from Friday night:
#3 Mililani (7-3-0) 34
#13 Farrington (2-7-0) 7
#10 Moanalua (9-1-0) 21
Kailua (4-7-0) 14
#8 Leilehua (9-1-0) 13
Waipahu (4-6-0) 7
Konawaena (8-2-0) 42
Honoka’a (2-8-0) 0
KS-Maui (6-3-0) 17
Baldwin (4-4-0) 14
Waiakea (0-9-1) 23
Keaau (2-6-1) 30
