Woman shot in elbow, man arrested in Kalihi Valley

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was arrested Saturday morning in Kalihi Valley for attempted murder following a shooting, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
24-year-old Jeremy Carranza was arrested at 1622 Elua Street at 6:35 a.m.
Officers were called to the address just after 4 a.m., after sources said a woman was shot in the elbow during an argument with a man.
She was able to flee the scene, and flag down a driver to bring her to the hospital.
The woman’s condition is unknown.
This story may be updated.
