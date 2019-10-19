Woman shot in elbow, man arrested in Kalihi Valley

HPD investigating a shooting on Elua Street. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
October 19, 2019 at 10:22 AM HST - Updated October 19 at 5:31 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was arrested Saturday morning in Kalihi Valley for attempted murder following a shooting, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

24-year-old Jeremy Carranza was arrested at 1622 Elua Street at 6:35 a.m.

Officers were called to the address just after 4 a.m., after sources said a woman was shot in the elbow during an argument with a man.

She was able to flee the scene, and flag down a driver to bring her to the hospital.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

This story may be updated.

