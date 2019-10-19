‘I never thought this would happen’: Michael Eletise reflects on football journey back to Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michael Eletise was at one time the top rated high school football recruit in the state of Hawai’i.
Following a stellar prep career with the Kaiser Cougars, Eletise earned over 40 division 1 college scholarship offers from nearly every power five school in the country, and journeyed to play offensive line in the mainland.
The national known prep star chose to attend the University of Arizona, appearing in 23 games with the Wildcats in two seasons.
Although his playing time was increasing his passion to be close to family would eventually lead to a life changing decision.
“I talk to my parents,” said Eletise. “My parents are both very religious, we prayed on it and came to the decision that it was in my best interest to come home.”
At the beginning of the 2019 season, Eletise put in a transfer request to come home and play for the Warriors however typically transfers have to sit out a season before they are eligible for competition.
Eletise, applied for an exemption that would allow him to suit up for the upcoming season and the waiting game began.
The NCAA transfer process is often a lengthy and difficult one.
“It was not fun I can tell you that,” said Eletise. “Everyday I’d come up and ask if anybody knew anything and I was thinking obviously its just not my time yet.”
Unbeknownst to him his time was coming, on the eve of UH’s previous game against the nationally ranked Boise St. Broncos, Eletise was granted immediate eligibility to play by the NCAA.
Last Saturday, the Hawai’i Kai native ran out on to the blue against the Broncos for the first official time as a Rainbow Warrior.
“It was great," said Eletise. “I saw my jersey and I put it on, I never thought I’d be wearing a Hawai’i jersey and now that I’m older there is so much meaning that comes with wearing the Hawai’i jersey.”
Eletise will be making his Aloha Stadium debut tomorrow against Air Force, a game in which the 'Bows will look to get back in the win column in the Mountain West Conference.
