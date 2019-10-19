HNN Forecast: Pleasant trade winds

Good Monday evening!
HNN Weather: Hope you are having a terrific start to your week! After sporadic rain on Sunday and light winds, we are now tracking moderate trades to return through Thursday. With this flow, some passing showers will be focused over windward and mauka neighborhoods. Typically during the night and early morning hours. For now, the trade winds are on cruise control. Trade winds will become lighter as we head into next weekend due to a front developing to our north and passing to our north. With tropical moisture may impact Hawaii Island by the weekend. We will have to see if the elements come together.
Heading into the next weekend, another front to the north of the islands will once again turn the winds to the southeast. The latest global model runs are showing an uptick in moisture coming in over the islands from the southeast during this time with some sporadic mauka showers.
Let’s talk surf: Small background northwest swells will persist over the next several days along north facing shores. Further out, the latest model guidance is indicating surf rising late Wednesday through Thursday and peaking Friday along north facing shores. There are still some uncertainties with the swell heights as the swell makes it to local shores. However, with the typical low bias of these models, the isles may see surf heights near High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores later this week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.