HNN Forecast: Pleasant trade winds

HNN Weather: Hope you are having a terrific start to your week! After sporadic rain on Sunday and light winds, we are now tracking moderate trades to return through Thursday. With this flow, some passing showers will be focused over windward and mauka neighborhoods. Typically during the night and early morning hours. For now, the trade winds are on cruise control. Trade winds will become lighter as we head into next weekend due to a front developing to our north and passing to our north. With tropical moisture may impact Hawaii Island by the weekend. We will have to see if the elements come together.