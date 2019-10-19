Boston Salmon falls in first round at UFC Boston

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawai’i native Boston Salmon suffered a second consecutive first round TKO loss, falling to bantamweight fighter Randy Costa on ESPN 6 at UFC Boston.
Costa, landed multiple strikes throughout exchanges in the first round and sent the Waianae native crashing to the canvas before pummeling him with a barrage of punches, with 2:45 seconds left in the first round.
Salmon, was at a four inch reach disadvantage heading into the bout as Costa’s length, continued to prevent the Waianae native from landing any significant damage.
Salmon, now falls to 0-2 in the UFC and 6-3 in his professional Mixed Martial Arts career.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.