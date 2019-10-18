Victim of racially-charged violence on Maui outraged after his attackers get probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim of a racially-charged attack on Maui five years ago says he’s outraged that the men who beat him unconscious got off with probation.
Audio of the violence at a home in Kahakulua Village was caught on a security camera.
In the 23-minute video, the attackers ― Levi Aki, Jr. and Kaulana Alo Kaonohi, can be heard repeatedly using racial slurs as they beat Chris Kunzelman and then force him to leave.
He had just moved into the neighborhood.
Despite the video evidence, the case was marred by delays caused by Maui prosecutors, who eventually cut plea deals.
In the end, Aki served a total of six months in jail and got credit for time served. And Kaonohi was allowed work release.
Kunzelman, meanwhile, said he was never able return to his home because the neighbors put a lock on his gate. He called the sentences for the two “absolutely ridiculous.”
"The only word I can come up with is corruption,” said Kunzelman. “Both of them got probation and absolutely nothing. They got off scot-free.”
Kunzelman has since moved back to Arizona.
In an interview with Hawaii News Now on Thursday, he also questioned why the case was not charged as a hate crime.
The Maui Prosecutor’s Office did not return calls for comment.
This story will be updated.
