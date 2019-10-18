These UH animation students made a short film ... in a single day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - What can you accomplish in a day?
For a team of five University of Hawaii students, the answer is: Make a film.
The UH-Manoa Academy for Creative Media students participated in the international 24 Hours Animation Contest, creating and completing a 30-second film in just one day.
Brittany Biggs, who worked at Dreamworks as an animator, now heads up the Academy for Creative Media. She said from Oct. 4 to 5, the animation majors worked round-the-clock.
“Our students completed it, and that’s huge,” she said. “It was really exciting for the students to jump up at the opportunity."
Their short piece, called “Potluck,” had to match the contest’s theme: “What does family mean to you?”
“As a group working together for a day and having a film at the end sounded really cool, and something I wanted to do,” team member Sophia Whalen said.
After the students settled on a story idea, the team (dubbed Spice Ahi) went to work. They drew hundreds of pictures, then colored them and added motion and sound.
Food, water and exercise breaks kept them going.
“The hardest part was including all of this information in an entertaining but also understandable format,” team member Kalilinoe Detwiler said.
“We would get up and do these things called radio man exercises where we would get up every hour and stretch our bodies."
They put the final touches on their project an hour early.
"As soon as we were done, we were panicking. Is this all we can do? Can we do more?" Whalen said.
Spicy Ahi’s entry didn’t place in the final standings but the students gained some valuable experience.
"It shows me that it's very possible to complete a film even if we don't have a big budget or a big group," Detwiler said.
“I know that they can walk away with the confidence, knowing that they can hit these tight deadlines under pressure,” added Biggs.
She believes meeting the 24-hour challenge shows her students can make it as professional animators and their finished product is proof.
