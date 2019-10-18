Sunrise Open House: Single-family homes on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at single-family homes on Kauai under $600,000.
Let’s start in Waimea.
This two-bedroom, two-bath home is the quintessential beach house.
It’s across the street from the beach and located right in Waimea Town.
The kitchen and both bathrooms are renovated with new tile throughout the entire space.
Listed at $525,000.
This home in Kapaa was recently remodeled.
You get a distant ocean view from the upstairs lanai in this four-bedroom, three-bath property.
You’re just a short drive to Kapaa and Kealia Beach.
And don’t overlook the rental income possibilities!
On the market for $569,000.
And we’re going back to Waimea for this unique commercial-general zoned building.
The ground floor has a large open living area with large windows and koa laminate flooring.
The kitchen and dining area and mother-in-law space are also on this floor.
A beautiful broad staircase leads to two rooms and two full baths upstairs!
This home has a private fenced yard with a covered back lanai, mango tree and storage shed.
If you’re looking for your dream home, get to an open house today.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.