Locally breezy trades and passing showers heading into the weekend

Trade winds in the 10 to 20 mile per hour range will bring a few passing showers for windward and mauka areas Friday and Saturday, with the occasional stray shower making it to leeward areas. A cold front approaching from the northwest will weaken the winds Saturday night into Sunday. The front itself will dissipate before reaching the state, but there could be an increase in showers Sunday night into Monday. Drier weather and stronger trades should return Tuesday.