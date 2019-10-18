Altitude sickness challenges state officers and TMT protesters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The TMT protest at Mauna Kea has lasted more than three months and HGEA is raising red flags about altitude sickness.
Hawaii News Now obtained a HGEA grievance and letter sent in September to the Department of Public Safety.
The letter said seven workers from Oahu were forced off the mountain, five of them evacuated and hospitalized.
“HGEA is extremely concerned with the health and safety of deputy sheriffs,” wrote HGEA executive director Randy Perreira.
The Attorney General’s office confirmed three deputy sheriffs and one attorney general investigator were transported in separate incidents in an ambulance, but did not release specific dates.
Sources told Hawaii News Now the officers have filed for workers compensation.
Both the Attorney General and Public Safety Department released a statement saying the state is concerned about the officers’ health and well-being.
“We do have our personnel on rotations as a safeguard against the effects of altitude sickness,” said the statement.
The officers were staying at Hale Pohaku which is at the halfway point at Mauna Kea at about 9,000 feet.
Dr. Kalamaokaaina Niheu of the Mauna Medic Healers Hui wouldn’t give specific numbers, but says numerous kiai or protectors have gotten altitude sickness as well.
“The classic symptoms at this level are nausea, headache, shortness of breath and confusion,” she said.
“It’s actually our number one treatment here,” she added.
UH says telescope workers, rangers and support staff also work at the mountain and there appears to be no rhyme or reason who gets sick from the thin air.
“We’ve also heard stories of people who worked up there for a decade and never suffered from it and then they get it,” said UH spokesman Dan Meisenzahl.
“Lack of knowledge of some symptoms - tunnel vision, vertigo - can lead to irrational fears or panic that may exacerbate the situation,” according to Keck Observatory materials.
Hawaii County Police Department says none of its officers have been affected by altitude sickness.
HGEA would not comment for this story.
