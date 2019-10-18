Ewa Makai Middle dedicates $24M classroom wing for sixth graders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ewa Makai Middle dedicated its new, $24 million wing Thursday, where about 450 sixth graders are already going to class.
The two-story wing add about 54,500 square feet to the school. Construction kicked off in 2017.
The building features a host of innovative educational spaces, including large rooms for team teaching lessons and hallways designed with student work.
The enrollment at Ewa Makai is about 1,400 students.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.