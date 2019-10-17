Somebody thought it was a good idea to put a large propane tank next to this playground

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Realtors often highlight the kid-friendly playground at the upscale Waikalua Bayside project on Kaneohe Bay.
But neighbors said they were shocked when the developer of the $1 million homes placed the private playground next to a propane tank and a transformer.
“I don’t think it’s safe for the kids," said Kaneohe resident Adrian Keohokalole. “I think there should be fencing around that or the removal of the gas tank would be better.”
The playground’s proximity to the gas tank and transformer doesn’t appear to violate any city permitting rules. But area residents said it violates common sense.
“I think that’s way too close. If you’re a kid you don’t know what’s going on. It looks like another piece of play equipment," said Kaneohe resident Ethan Palma.
The developers -- Chad Waters and Tyler Greene -- are known for their failed attempt to rebuild the Coco Palms resort on Kauai. They did not return requests for comment.
The project is one of several by the developer that has been mired in controversy and community opposition.
“There were issues when they were building with dust. There were issues with the roadway being torn up, of sharing of utilities and access points," said Jill Tokuda, a former Kaneohe state senator.
“This is a project that has seen ... criticism from the neighborhood for many, many years."
Last year, the state Health Department fined the developers $2,000 for illegally discharging runoff into Kaneohe Bay.
That’s on top of a $28,000 Health Department fine for illegal storm water discharges at another one of their projects in Kailua.
The Health Department said the developers have not paid their fines.
Court records show that lenders for both projects are now suing for foreclosure.
