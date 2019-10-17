Wanted Wednesday: Man arrested for theft violates probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man arrested for stealing from a Home Depot has violated probation. Now Honolulu police are seeking tips leading to his arrest.
According to Honolulu police, 45-year-old Andrew Debutiaco was arrested after stealing nearly $400 worth of goods from the Kapolei store in 2013.
He was booked for second degree theft.
He was placed on probation and recently violated those terms. Now he’s wanted on a $20,000 warrant.
Debutiaco has seven prior convicitons.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 955-8300.
