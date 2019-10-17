Wahine soccer hits the road for pivotal conference match-ups

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i soccer team is off to its best start in program history in Big West Conference play, with a perfect 2-0 record.
The Rainbow Wahine will look to keep their undefeated conference record alive as they visit UC Riverside on Friday, followed by a stop at Big West power Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.
UH is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins to start conference play following a 2-1 overtime win against CSUN and, most recently, a 3-0 shutout over UC Irvine.
Since the beginning of the Big West slate, the 'Bows have tallied five goals throughout two matches.
With two goals in her last outing Kayla Watanabe has emerged as a lethal offensive threat alongside freshman sensation Kelci Sumida, and Wahine’s leading goal scorer Kayla Ryan.
Wahine goal keeper Alexis Mata has continued to etch her way into the UH record book as she now sits at No. 2 in career shutouts with 12, tied with Kori Lu (2005-2008).
Mata has also jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 in career saves with 253, trailing Kanani Taaca (266), and Demarre Sanchez (302).
Live Streams to both game are available here.
