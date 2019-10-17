‘This is an opportunity for me to learn’: Mariota embraces challenges in backup role

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This morning, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota displayed the same humble resolve he’s always had since entering the league in 2015, as he answered tough questions about his uncertain future in Nashville.
Yesterday, the decision was ultimately made by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to bench Mariota for the Titans upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, following Tennessee’s 2-4 start to the season.
Vrabel, and the organization have chose to start former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Following Wednesday’s practice Mariota spoke for the first time since the decision was made.
“This is an opportunity for me to grow as a person and as a player,” said Mariota while addressing media in Nashville. "I’m going to do everything I can to help Ryan and help the team win, I think it’s an opportunity for me to learn, I’m going to make the most of it and each and everyday.
Ryan Tannehill, also addressed the media on Wednesday and says Mariota has supported him through what has been a difficult process for them both.
“I love Marcus,” said Tannehill. “I have a ton of empathy for what he’s going through, I know it’s not easy, but he’s been nothing but a professional throughout this process and it really just kind of speaks to the man that he is.”
Mariota struggled this past Sunday on the road in Denver, completing just 7-of-18 passes for 63 yards and two interceptions in a 16-0 loss against the Broncos.
On Thursday, Mike Vrabel recalled Mariota’s struggles against the Denver defense and felt the quarterback change then and now was a necessary change to make.
“We’re trying to get a little spark,” said Vrabel. “I just felt like now was the time, sitting at that game, sitting where I was, I had a chance to think about it, evaluate it, and make a decision moving forward.”
Although Mariota isn’t the starter heading into Sunday’s match-up against the Los Angeles Chargers, the quarterback is still preparing as if his number could get called at anytime.
“You have to be ready at any point in time,” said Mariota. “No matter what I’ll prepare just as I have and I’ll be ready to go.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.