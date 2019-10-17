Thieves make off with cake, tech items after burglarizing a Moiliili bakery

MOILIILI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A popular bakery is cleaning up after it was burglarized on Oct. 5. Surveillance video shows two men inside the Cake Works Bakery on South King Street.
The manager says two men smashed through the glass door and rummaged through their bake shop.
“The whole shop was just a mess. They had moved tables around, our front counter, everything was pushed off onto the floor, so it was just a big mess,” Cake Works Bakery manager Rebecca Miki said.
For two hours, the two tried to break into the bakery’s safe, but were unsuccessful. Instead, they made off with a cake, destroyed another one, and stole an iPad and a laptop. In all, they business estimates losses at $1,500.
Miki says this didn’t seem like a coincidence.
“We had a very similar break-in last year about the same time. And one of the guys look very much like the last person who broke in,” she said. “They went directly to where the safe was last year and this year, so I don’t recognize the people, but it’s people who know where it is.”
The store is now thinking about getting alarm systems to prevent thieves from returning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
