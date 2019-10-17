The state temporarily restricts access to West Maui cliffs popular with climbers

WEST MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular rock climbing area on Maui is off-limits for now due to concerns about endangered plants.
The temporary closure covers the cliff areas of the Lihau Section of West Maui Natural Area Reserve.
Officials said the move is needed to help protect the rare ecosystem, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
The Board of Land and Natural Resources voted on Friday to approve the DLNR's recommendation for restricted access for up to two years.
Workers spotted climbing hardware in several spots during a visit in May 2018, according to the department.
The state wants to protect threatened and endangered species, while also preventing damage to geological features.
"It's one of the few places that have a habitat of extremely dry land plant species that only grows on cliffs," explained Emma Yuen, native ecosystem program manager for the DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife. "We didn't want those cliff plants to be trampled by climbers."
Climbers said the metal rungs were taken out more than a year ago.
Workers haven't gone back to verify the removal, according to Yuen.
"As soon as I heard that anything was endangered or there was a problem for climbers to be there, the first thing that I thought is that we need to mitigate that damage," said climber Jeff Jackson.
The closure left many in the rock climbing community disappointed.
About 5 separate rock walls are affected by the restriction, according to climbers.
Jackson said they're concerned about conservation and want to cooperate with management agencies to be part of the solution.
He is hopeful that a compromise can be reached.
"We can go up there with experts and see, are there native plants on that approach? If not, can we still use one or two of the walls up there?" he said.
The temporary closure was needed because the situation was urgent, according to the department.
Yuen said the department plans to reach out to leaders in the rock climbing community to arrange meetings and potential site visits to show them the sensitive resources.
“I believe that when we come together, we’ll be able to have a really good dialogue because I think we’re all coming from the same place of wanting to protect these areas,” she said.
