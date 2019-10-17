Rainbow Wahine face conference tests in UC Riverside, UC Davis this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 22 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (14-3, 4-2 Big West) returns to the Stan Sheriff Center after splitting their last two matches on the road.
Last week, the Rainbow Wahine were swept by defending Big West Champions Cal Poly, before rebounding with a sweep over UC Santa Barbara the following evening.
This weekend the Rainbow Wahine host a pair of Big West Conference matches to close out the first round against UC Riverside (5-12, 1-5 Big West) and UC Davis (12-7, 4-2 Big West).
Friday’s match (October 18) vs. the Highlanders starts at 7:00 p.m. and is Dig Pink night, as the 'Bows recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer is a disease that has personally affected players and coaches on the current Wahine roster, including head coach Robyn Ah-Mow.
“It means a lot to me,” said Ah Mow on Tuesday afternoon while addressing the media. “My mom and my grandma both had breast cancer so it hits home for me.”
Volleyball fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness and the first 500 fans to arrive at the Stan Sheriff Center will receive a pink foam shaka at Gate A.
Sunday’s match against the Aggies (Oct. 20), UH Athletics will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the opening of the Stan Sheriff Center.
The venue has long served as one of the premiere environments for volleyball in the country since its inception.
Defensive specialist Kyra Hanawahine won a state championship at the Stan Sheriff Center as a junior with Kamehameha Schools Kapalama.
Ahead of Tuesday’s practice, she said now suiting up at libero for the Rainbow Wahine to take the floor has been a dream come true.
“When I first got here it was surreal,” sad Hanawahine. “Iv’e played at a lot of places so far in my career but playing in the Stan Sheriff is really like no other, to be representing Hawai’i and where I’m from is super awesome.”
After falling three spots in the latest AVCA polls the Wahine will look to rebound with a pair of wins in this upcoming home-stand.
The Wahine will continue to be without outside hitters Jolie Rasmussen and Brooke Van Sickle, who continue to recover from injury.
Friday’s contest against UC Riverside is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and the 'Bows will take on UC Davis at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Both matches will be available to watch on Spectrum Sports.
