Molotov cocktail flung through a kitchen window leaves teen hospitalized

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A father and son are searching for answers after someone threw a Molotov cocktail through their kitchen window in Waianae early Wednesday morning.
"I heard a popping sound and my son started to yell, 'Ahh!' So, I get up. I wake up and I looked at my son and as I wake up, I see flames,” said Manuel Hernandez.
David Hernandez, 19, was asleep on the couch in the living room when it woke him up around 2:30 a.m.
"My feet had like a tingling sensation, like it was hurting. So, I looked down and my feet was on fire,” said David.
Thinking quickly, Manuel smothered his son's leg with a blanket.
"I thought it was like a dream, like a nightmare. I couldn’t believe what was going on. I was so frantically scared,” David said.
Manuel said his quick thinking to move the burning sofa probably saved the rest of his home.
"I was thinking just get the couch out of the house so nothing else burns and make sure my son is alright. I couldn’t believe what was happening. It was like waking up to a bad dream,” he said.
David remains hospitalized with second-degree burns to his leg and will have to spend the next several days in the hospital for skin grafting.
Honolulu police opened an arson investigation after the fire investigator noticed glass shattered near the kitchen window and a Molotov cocktail among the burnt rubble.
Manuel said police took the broken beer bottle and the accelerant within it as evidence hoping to find fingerprints.
They believe this is a random act of violence and they are asking anyone with information to call police.
“We have no enemies. We just go to work and go to church and that’s about it,” Manuel said. “Praying or the people that did it, that they just get right."
If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
“Please, if anybody knows anything, please turn them in or please call the investigators. Please help,” said David. “I don’t want any other people to go through the same thing I did.”
If you would like to help the Hernandez family, click here.
