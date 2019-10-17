At the ‘Men’s Shed,’ seniors find a place to tinker, socialize and learn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A warehouse on the Downtown waterfront is the home base for the Honolulu Men’s Shed.
It’s a gathering spot for guys who’ve retired from their jobs or who’ve lost a loved one.
The movement started in Australia as small community workshops to improve men’s health by giving them a place to work with their hands.
There are about 1,000 Men’s Sheds in Australia and 2,000 worldwide.
In the 6,000 square-foot space at Pier 19, men 65 and older make new friends while they build and repair things.
“I think most guys are just happier. They love coming in here and spending time with other guys and tinkering,” said Glenn Sears, who started the Honolulu Men’s Shed in 2016.
Three years ago, the Men’s Shed had just four members. Today, it has close to 100.
“We’ve had a lot of interest from some of the outer islands,” Trojan said. “We have a new shed that’s being formed in Hawaii Kai.”
Members turn out impressive projects that go to the community, from rebuilt bicycles to refurbished koa canoes.
"We have a crew of guys who renovate them and make them look just like new, make them look like they could go into a museum." Sears said.
No handyman experience is necessary because they’ll teach you how to use the tools. There is a $40 annual membership fee,
Some members just show up to socialize, and some women who love woodworking have joined.
"I think the Men's Shed is s great thing. We need more people to come out here and see what it does," Trojan said.
If you want to check it out, the Honolulu Men’s Shed meets Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
