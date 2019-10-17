Tantalus street racer whose 2018 crash was captured in graphic video is sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver who was racing his car down Tantalus ― and filming it with a GoPro ― when he struck a professional triathlete on the road was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison.
In addition to the prison term, Circuit Court Judge Trish Morikawa sentenced Taylor Liang to five years of probation plus restitution.
The crash ruined Lectie Altman’s athletic career and emotionally scarred many of her friends and family.
“It was not easy to see people participating in racing and doing what I love and knowing that I will never be able to that again,” said Altman.
Her boyfriend Scott Batula added: “Everyday, I have to go home and see how our lives are unfolding, put the pieces back together."
"But it’s like someone smashed the puzzle. It’s forever changed. I don’t know where the pieces go.”
Earlier this year, Liang pleaded no contest to first-degree negligent injury. In court Thursday, he apologized.
“I truly am sorry. I’m sorry for the pains my decisions have caused you. I’m sorry for all the frustrations my decisions have caused you," he said.
Prosecutors had asked for a five-year prison term. But partly because Liang did not have a criminal record, the judge gave him a lesser sentence.
In court, deputy Prosecutor Jan Futa showed a video of the crash and criticized Liang for not calling 911 or helping the victim right after the crash.
“Look where Taylor attention is, it’s not on Lectie Altman," she said
“He comes out and takes care of his GoPro camera that’s videoing the event rather than calling for help.”
