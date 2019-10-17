HNN Forecast: Drier weather on the way

Good Thursday evening. The disturbance that was over the western end of the state yesterday and that brought us sporadic showers is pulling away from the islands and heading more west. In its wake, we have breezy trade winds along with some passing windward showers.
A slight disruption in our trade winds on Sunday may mean higher humidity and enhanced rainfall over the eastern end of the state. Overall, most of the state will see some pleasant weather for most of the weekend. Some passing showers may start off our week on Monday and then passing trade wind showers throughout the week. The trade winds will back down.
Let’s talk surf. The NWS has a small craft advisory up for the eastern end of the state and the Alenuihaha Channel. Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores through early next week. A series of northwest, north, and south swells will continue to produce small surf through the week. Surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly over the next couple of days as trade winds strengthen.
