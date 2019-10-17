Maui’s Kurt Suzuki headed to World Series after sweep of Cardinals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in his over decade long Major League baseball career, Maui’s Kurt Suzuki is headed to the World Series.
The Washington Nationals completed the three game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night 7-4, securing their first National League pennant in 86 years.
The Nationals currently await the winner of the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.
Although Suzuki sat out of Tuesday’s championship series win due to injury, he is expected to be healthy in time for the World Series starting next week, Washington will host games three and five.
