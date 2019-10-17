Forecast: Drier weather on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet weather will continue into Thursday morning over Kauai and Oahu while passing windward showers are expected over the rest of the state. Breezy trade wind weather will take over Thursday afternoon before another boost of moisture increases humidity and windward showers over the weekend. Moisture from the front is expected to push west of the state. High pressure far north of the state will maintain trade winds throughout the week and shower coverage will focus over windward and mountain areas with a few showers reaching leeward areas. Tropical moisture will flow over the eastern half of the state Saturday afternoon and Sunday. This would increase humidity and trade wind showers mainly for the Big Island and Maui County.