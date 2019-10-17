2 dead in separate ocean incidents on same day off Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people died in separate ocean incidents off Oahu on Wednesday, authorities said.
An 83-year-old man was pulled from waters at Kaneohe Bay just before 12:30 p.m.
Honolulu police said he was freediving before a friend found him unresponsive in the water.
Emergency personnel performed CPR, but they could not revive him.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
And just a few hours earlier in the day, a 35-year-old visitor was snorkeling at Hanauma Bay before he was found unresponsive in the waters, officials said.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.
The man was visiting from Korea.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
