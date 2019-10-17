Firefighters investigate cause of fatal house fire in Kailua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was killed in a house fire in Kailua late Wednesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
The fire broke out just before midnight on Akumu Street.
Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes to find smoke billowing up from the back of a one-story, single-family home.
According to Honolulu police, a couple and their toddler were renting the house, which was also occupied by the landlord's son.
HFD said the family was woken up and alerted to the fire by cries for help from the man, who had limited mobility and was unable to escape the flames, officials said.
The couple and their child were able to escape safely without injuries, but they said they were unable to rescue the other man because of the smoke and flames.
Firefighters later found the man, believed to be in his 50s, inside a bedroom. The Medical Examiner was also called to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A fire damage estimate is not available at this time.
The residence did have working smoke alarms, but it did not have fire sprinklers. HFD continues to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings.
Police are also investigating the circumstances of the fire.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.