Advocates on both sides of TMT issue come together in open discussion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than three months since protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope at Mauna Kea began.
To shed more light on this important topic, we brought in two advocates for and against the project.
Dr. Kamana Beamer, associate professor at the Center for Hawaiian Studies at the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, is against the project.
Makana Silva, a PhD student in astrophysics at Ohio State University, supports the telescope at Mauna Kea.
In an open discussion, Beamer and Silva both explained why they’re for or against the TMT, how the government should handle the situation, what kind of precedent the project and protests would set.
