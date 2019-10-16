BREAKING: Kamille McKinney not located at B’ham apartment complex after hours-long search

Amber Alert: Kamille McKinney (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 16, 2019 at 5:34 AM HST - Updated October 16 at 8:10 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After an hours-long search at a Birmingham apartment complex, police say they did not locate Kamille McKinney, Sgt. Johnny Williams confirms.

Birmingham police received a tip that the missing 3-year-old girl was located at Marland Apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. Authorities spent several hours searching apartments.

McKinney was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers say she was kidnapped from the front yard of a residence in Tom Brown Village during a birthday party.

There is a heavy police presence outside Marland Apartments on Jefferson Ave.
