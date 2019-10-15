Wind turbine protesters stake out overnight, prepared to block any equipment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Monday marked night number two of blockades against a controversial wind energy farm in Kahuku.
From Kalaeloa to the North Shore, protesters staked out overnight, prepared to block the movement of any equipment to the site. They were willing and ready to be arrested, but things did not escalate to that point.
The project was cleared for construction after completing the legal steps. The company behind the project, AES, hoped to begin moving wind turbine parts Sunday night, but opponents prevented that from happening.
AES originally planning to build 15 new turbines in Kahuku. After pressure from the public, that number was dropped to eight.
The wind farm is projected to produce 27 megawatts. That’s enough to power 16,000 homes every year.
AES had not said whether equipment would be moved on Monday.
Closures for the planned transport of the large pieces are still planned to take place.
Opponents are fed up with the amount of turbines already on the North Shore. They’re also concerned about impacts on the Kahuku community and on wildlife, such as the Hawaiian hoary bat.
“Getting arrested for something that you believe is right, to stand up for in our eyes it’s righteous to stand up for our sacred places, for our natural resources because enough is enough and we need to stand and rise," said Waianae resident Kaukaohu Wahilani.
There is a pending court appeal against the project.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.