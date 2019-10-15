Warriors look to defend Kuter Trophy against rival Air Force

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i football team returns to Aloha Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to host Mountain West rival Air Force, Saturday, Oct. 19 in a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network.
UH will look to rebound following their first Mountain West Conference loss, this past Saturday against #14 Boise St.
Although the Warriors fell 59-37, head coach Nick Rolovich says the team acknowledged its struggles on Saturday and has put the lost behind them.
“They still don’t feel great about the way that they played,” said Rolovich following Tuesday’s practice in Manoa. “They know they could have played better and I think they’re over it and their ready to move forward to Air Force.”
Football fans can expect fireworks from the get-go against the Falcons triple-option offense.
The match-up against Air Force will feature the nation’s top passing and rushing offenses.
UH is ranked No. 4 in passing (351.5) while Air Force Academy is No. 2 in rushing (296.5).
In addition, both the Falcons and Warriors are among the Mountain West’s top scoring offenses. Hawai’i is tied atop the league with Boise State at 37.0 points per game while AFA is No. 3 at 34.3 ppg.
Junior, wide receiver Melquise Stovall believes the Warriors offense has a clear advantage heading into Saturday’s game with the Falcons defense and expects another high scoring affair.
“As a offense, we’re a lot faster them,” said Stovall. “We’re a lot looser then them in the hips and we’re able to run our routes off of stiffer guys, we just have to come out there and play our game and go out there and ball.”
A conference win won’t be the only reward to Saturday’s victor as the Kuter Trophy is also up for grabs between the two teams who’s rivalry dates back to 1966.
The Rainbow Warriors (4-2, 1-1 MW) currently have possession of the trophy after a 34-27 double OT victory in Colorado Springs in 2016, prior to that win, the Falcons held the it for four years.
Rolovich and the Warriors are looking to keep the Trophy here in the islands and realize there’s always an added edge to any game when rivalry hardware is at stake.
“The Kuter Trophy, we showed it to them yesterday,” said Rolovich. “I believe we’re in possession of every rivalry trophy that this school has and I’d like to keep it that way.”
Kickoff between the Warriors and Falcons is set for 5:00 p.m. Hawai’i time and the game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.
