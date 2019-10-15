UH Hilo pharmacy students recite oath in prestigious white coat ceremony

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The next generation of pharmacists are one step closer to helping patients.
On Sunday, the University of Hawaii Hilo hosted their White Coat Ceremony.
During the event, 48 first-year students recited the Oath of Pharmacist at the UH Hilo Performing Arts center.
The ceremony signifies the rite of passage for students entering their first year in the professional program.
School administrators were on hand to deliver speeches. This year’s ceremony also marked the first of its kind in terms of traditional protocol.
Students performed Oi Ola Wai Honua, a traditional oli written by Taupouri Tangaro, director of Hawaiian Culture and Protocols Engagement for UH Hilo.
The school says the chant will be performed at future pharmacy school events.
