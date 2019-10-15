Pop star Katy Perry pays homage to Hawaii with upcoming single

“We rented a Harley because we were just there for a few days ... You know, be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii and just let the air flow on your face. It’s so beautiful. It was awesome,” Perry is quoted as saying. "But I can remember specifically where I was, the street corner I was at in Oahu and turning that corner and whispering to Orlando, going, 'I’m going to write a song called ‘Harleys In Hawaii.’”