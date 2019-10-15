Pop star Katy Perry pays homage to Hawaii with upcoming single

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -'Harleys in Hawaii’ is the name of Katy Perry’s new and upcoming single.
In a recent interview, Perry said she was inspired to write the song while vacationing on Oahu.
She revealed that she and her husband Orlando Bloom once rented a Harley Davidson motorcycle and drove around the island. She
“We rented a Harley because we were just there for a few days ... You know, be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii and just let the air flow on your face. It’s so beautiful. It was awesome,” Perry is quoted as saying. "But I can remember specifically where I was, the street corner I was at in Oahu and turning that corner and whispering to Orlando, going, 'I’m going to write a song called ‘Harleys In Hawaii.’”
She released the artwork for the song on her social media accounts Monday. In the cover art, she’s decked out in a 1960′s-inspired fitted jumpsuit, zebra boots, and is — of course, sitting on a motorcycle.
The song is set to be released Wednesday.
It’s the third song from Perry’s upcoming untitled album.
