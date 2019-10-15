Police identify snorkeler who died after getting into trouble off Poipu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have identified a 49- year-old Washington man who died Sunday after getting into trouble in the waters off of Poipu.
Police said Karl Lechner was snorkeling with his wife off Waiohai Beach at about 11:30 a.m Sunday when he went unresponsive in the water.
His wife swam him to shore, where she was assisted by bystanders until responding firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene.
Lechner was taken to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is still pending to determine Lechner’s exact cause of death
