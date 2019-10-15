Large collection of Japanese antiques going up for sale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state’s largest sale of Japanese collectibles is set to take place next month.
The Japanese Cultural Center in Moiliili will host the sale on Nov. 2 and 3.
Hundreds of gently-used items that were donated will be up for sale. These items include intricate kimono, decorative samurai armor, pottery, dishware, art and valuable antiques.
JCCH members will have special preview hours beginning Friday, Nov. 1. The sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that Saturday and Sunday.
