Jailhouse phone recordings could keep babysitter accused of killing an infant behind bars

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dixie Denise Villa told the courts she cannot afford the $500,000 bail and wants supervised release or a bail reduction.
Villa, a babysitter on Aliamanu Military Reservation, was indicted for manslaughter.
On February 24, Abigail Lobisch, a 7-month old girl who Villa was babysitting, died. She had a fatal dose of Benadryl in her system, according to prosecutors.
Deputy Prosecutor Tiffany Kaeo told a circuit court judge Monday that Villa will intimidate witnesses if she is allowed to be released ahead of trial.
“There is a serious risk that the defendant will attempt to obstruct,” Kaeo said. She cited three, telephone calls that were recorded from the internal system at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
All the calls were between Villa and her mother, a retired police officer on the mainland.
On July 31, the court documents show, Villa’s mother said, “…I’m gonna be talking in riddles here so figure out what I’m saying.” The conversation continued with the mother suggesting that Lobisch was being given breast milk from the child’s mom, instead of formula.
Villa initially denied that and that’s when, according to the court documents, Villa’s mother appeared to coach her, “Denise, Denise, Denise. Listen to my [expletive] words.”
In another recorded phone call on August 26, Villa tells her mother to have her adult daughter "go back to court and tell them she was lying.”
Deputy Prosecutor Kaeo said that adult daughter is considered a witness because she was in the home the day Lobisch died.
Villa’s attorney, Megan Kau, denied her client was trying to obstruct or intimidate a witness.
Kau told the court, Villa and her mother, were actually talking about the adult daughter’s testimony in a different, family court matter, involving a temporary restraining order, not the manslaughter case.
Kau also said Villa could possibly afford a $50,000 bail but not the current $500,000, “There’s no indication in any record that Ms. Villa is a flight risk.”
The judge wants time to listen to the recordings.
He’ll issue a ruling on November 7 if Villa should be released or her bail reduced.
