Iolani Palace plans big celebration for King Kalakaua’s 183rd birthday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A celebration of King Kalakaua’s 183rd birthday will be held at Iolani Palace on Nov. 16.
The annual event is free, open to the public and will feature live entertainment.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and is followed by live music from the Royal Hawaiian Band.
“As the last ruling king of the Hawaiian Kingdom, King David Kalakaua was admired for his strong leadership, dedication to the revival of Hawaiian culture, and heart for his people, and we’re proud to celebrate his birthday with this beloved annual tradition,” said Paula Akana, executive director of Iolani Palace, in a news release.
For more information on the event, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.